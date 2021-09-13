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Tucker Carlson September 13, 2021
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40 views • September 14, 2021
Watching these silly little hypocritical Democrats wearing their masks is sickening to see; might as wear a Kleenex over your face to stop a virus as to don an ineffectual worthless mask. As long as they’re being insanely ridiculous, why not make wearing a Hazmat 24/7 mandatory.
Since ‘lil George Bushy Tail and his boss Dickless Cheney covered up / hindered the investigation of what actually occurred on 9/11, does anybody actually take this ass seriously? He’s so evil you can actually smell burning sulphur when he’s in the vicinity.
Anyone who works for the State Media these days has sold their soul to the Devil. They lie, we know they lie, and they know that we know that they lie. You can even see it in their faces when they’re lying that they know what they’re saying is completely false. Their job as minions of evil is to destroy, as they claim to want to "Build Back Better." What did they expect to build that's "better." ? Mao's China? Stalin's Soviet Union?
Since ‘lil George Bushy Tail and his boss Dickless Cheney covered up / hindered the investigation of what actually occurred on 9/11, does anybody actually take this ass seriously? He’s so evil you can actually smell burning sulphur when he’s in the vicinity.
Anyone who works for the State Media these days has sold their soul to the Devil. They lie, we know they lie, and they know that we know that they lie. You can even see it in their faces when they’re lying that they know what they’re saying is completely false. Their job as minions of evil is to destroy, as they claim to want to "Build Back Better." What did they expect to build that's "better." ? Mao's China? Stalin's Soviet Union?
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