Miles Guo: President Biden visited South Korea and Japan, what does it mean? No more next generation for the ruling Kim family in North Korea

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5/23/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: President Biden visited South Korea and Japan, what does it mean? No more next generation for the ruling Kim family in North Korea; Japan’s joining the U.S. Security Council means Japan will become the 2nd powerful military force in the world since the United States has no other choice