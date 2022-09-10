Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big Court Loss for Biden on Trump Raid, Obama IRS Scandal is BACK! PLUS Benghazi Anniversary
172 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses a big court loss for the Biden administration on the raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, an important IRS scandal update, and much more!

OBAMA IRS SCANDAL UPDATE https://www.judicialwatch.org/tea-party-targeting/

BENGHAZI: https://www.judicialwatch.org/judicial-watch-defense-state-department-documents-reveal-obama-administration-knew-that-al-qaeda-terrorists-had-planned-benghazi-attack-10-days-in-advance/


Keywords
judicial watchtom fittonweekly updatecourt battletrump raid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket