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Globalist Cult Leaders Officially Declare Covid-19 Humanity’s New Religion - FULL SHOW 9/28/21
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180 views • September 29, 2021
Following the behavioral psychologist script, New York’s unelected governor said Covid-19 is a religion and ‘you are my disciples!’ Meanwhile, Joe Rogan and others are calling this out for what it is: a medical tyranny hellbent on destroying our freedoms that rivals the Nazis!
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