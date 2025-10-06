There will be no rapture October 6 and 7... And this is why...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 6-7, 2025 marks latest set dates for the predicted and prophesied Rapture of the church. According to the date-setters this is the true "September 23-24" on the Julian calendar. However according to Scripture key events have already taken place for Jesus' Second Coming. #jesus #rapture #september23 #secondcoming #tribulation