Florida governor signed bills banning the purchase of land in Florida by the Chinese Communist Party or a company controlled by the CCP and banning Florida universities from receiving foreign funding

https://gettr.com/post/p2glipzdb8d
Florida's governor signed bills banning the purchase of land in Florida by the Chinese Communist Party or a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and banning Florida universities from receiving foreign funding.
佛罗里达州州长签署法案，禁止中共或中共控股的公司在佛州购买土地，以及禁止佛州大学接受外国资金。
@NFSCSpeaks @jfradioshow @nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
