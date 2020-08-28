BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Red Tories, Conservatives, and Frustrated So-Cons
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
120 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • August 28, 2020
August 27, 2020 - Former MP Rob Anders speaks with CHP Leader Rod Taylor and Deputy Leader Peter Vogel about the calculations that went into the recent Conservative Leadership contest that resulted in the election of MP Erin O’Toole to lead the CPC into the next election. Mr. Anders explains the regional impacts of the ranked ballot as implemented and the challenges for social conservatives going forward. Mr. Anders was a six-term MP from Calgary.

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
politicsprolifelgbtqcanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcpcpeter vogelcanadian politicscdnpoliderek sloanrob andersso-consstrategic votingerin o tooleleslyn lewisred tories
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws &#8220;Sabotage&#8221; Criticism From Analysts

Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws “Sabotage” Criticism From Analysts

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Cassie B.
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as &#8220;Totally False&#8221;

Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as “Totally False”

Garrison Vance
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy