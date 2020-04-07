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How To Protect Your Computer From Getting Hacked
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17 views • April 07, 2020
Designed to encrypt and ransom data and spy on everything a user does, malware has become very prevalent in the last few years. The 2017 WannaCry attack put the malicious software on front pages everywhere, and it's likely that won't be the last time software like that is in the news. We spoke with malware researcher Amanda Rousseau to find out how users can protect themselves — and what to do if they get attacked.
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