BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our leaders are Evil...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • Today

It`s becoming clearer by the day that the `leaders` of the so called west, are the enemies of the people that they claim to `represent`. Keir starmer, macron, mertz. trump , carney, etc...are actors pretending to be politicians, they are being paid by the leaders of the Epstein Class to carry out their orders. Everything they do, degrades, destroys and enslaves their own populations. These so called `leaders` are vile, corrupt , and disgusting Liars! Reject everything they say, whatever they say believe the opposite! Stand Up for your families and likeminded people, be Strong and Courageous!

Keywords
leadersliarsprofessional
Chapters

57:06End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

Belle Carter
Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Coco Somers
Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy