Our leaders are Evil...

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It`s becoming clearer by the day that the `leaders` of the so called west, are the enemies of the people that they claim to `represent`. Keir starmer, macron, mertz. trump , carney, etc...are actors pretending to be politicians, they are being paid by the leaders of the Epstein Class to carry out their orders. Everything they do, degrades, destroys and enslaves their own populations. These so called `leaders` are vile, corrupt , and disgusting Liars! Reject everything they say, whatever they say believe the opposite! Stand Up for your families and likeminded people, be Strong and Courageous!
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