6/28/24 NATO/Rutte, 1512C2 SCOTUS Win!, Roy: 25thAM Biden!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/28/24: Trump gave a stellar speech at VA Rally today after unprecedented Debate Win. NATO names "Teflon" Mark Rutte, PM of Netherlands next Sec General, Mike Johnson backs Luna's vote to arrest AG Garland... and Much More! TGIF America! We Are Winning, and We Are FREE!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Trump Excellent speech at VA Rally today:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/watch-live-trump-delivers-remarks-chesapeake-virginia-after/
Netherlands PM, Mark Rutte, named new Sec General of NATO:
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_227064.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Rutte
Operation Joe's Gotta Go:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/breaking-hedge-fund-owner-democrat-party-insider-doug/
As YAFTV predicted! RFK Jr. says he is willing to replace Joe on Dem Ticket:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/rfk-jr-says-hes-open-idea-replacing-biden/
On Debate Day, Michelle Obama's dislike of Bidens put out in MSM:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/michelle-obama-snubs-biden-hunters-treatment-ex-wife/
Chip Roy calls for 25th Am v. Biden:
https://roy.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-roy-files-resolution-calling-vp-harris-invoke-25th-amendment
SCOTUS Overturns 18USC 1512C2: Big Win for J6 Hostages!
https://www.declassified.live/p/supreme-court-overturns-dojs-use
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/breaking-scotus-delivers-major-blow-corrupt-biden-doj/
SCOTUS decision Hobbles Jack Smith's DC J6 case v. Trump!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/jack-smiths-january-6-case-against-president-trump/
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!