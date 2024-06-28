6/28/24 NATO/Rutte, 1512C2 SCOTUS Win!, Roy: 25thAM Biden!

6/28/24: Trump gave a stellar speech at VA Rally today after unprecedented Debate Win. NATO names "Teflon" Mark Rutte, PM of Netherlands next Sec General, Mike Johnson backs Luna's vote to arrest AG Garland... and Much More! TGIF America! We Are Winning, and We Are FREE!





Trump Excellent speech at VA Rally today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/watch-live-trump-delivers-remarks-chesapeake-virginia-after/





Netherlands PM, Mark Rutte, named new Sec General of NATO:

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_227064.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Rutte





Operation Joe's Gotta Go:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/breaking-hedge-fund-owner-democrat-party-insider-doug/





As YAFTV predicted! RFK Jr. says he is willing to replace Joe on Dem Ticket:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/rfk-jr-says-hes-open-idea-replacing-biden/





On Debate Day, Michelle Obama's dislike of Bidens put out in MSM:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/michelle-obama-snubs-biden-hunters-treatment-ex-wife/





Chip Roy calls for 25th Am v. Biden:

https://roy.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-roy-files-resolution-calling-vp-harris-invoke-25th-amendment





SCOTUS Overturns 18USC 1512C2: Big Win for J6 Hostages!

https://www.declassified.live/p/supreme-court-overturns-dojs-use





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/breaking-scotus-delivers-major-blow-corrupt-biden-doj/





SCOTUS decision Hobbles Jack Smith's DC J6 case v. Trump!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/jack-smiths-january-6-case-against-president-trump/





