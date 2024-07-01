Barbara O'Neill - The Frontal Lobe - Lesson 11 of 13 (05.10.2012)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our brain is the HQ of our body, and when it does not function properly, nothing does. Although the human body will deteriorate, the brain never needs to deteriorate. Whatever we do to our body, it effects our brain. Let's find out how to keep it working and functioning until the day we die
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/
https://www.beyondpatmos.org/seriesvideo.aspx?seriesid=73&ref=youtube