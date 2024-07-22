BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌽 The Most Important Crop on Earth: Corn 🌽
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
❓ Did you know that corn, or maize, is considered the most crucial crop globally from many perspectives?

While rice and wheat are also vital for human consumption, corn is grown on an immense scale worldwide.

In the US, the biggest economic and environmental cost of growing corn is nitrogen fertilizer.

🌽 Shockingly, more than half of the nitrogen fertilizer applied to corn is never absorbed by the plants. Instead, it contaminates groundwater, causing pollution, or escapes into the atmosphere, contributing to greenhouse gas warming.

🎧 https://ln.run/f-l86

👨‍🔬 Jonathan Lynch, Ph.D., a University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Plant Science at Pennsylvania State University, highlights that this is a global challenge affecting all of humanity.

🌎 Want to dive deeper into this critical issue?

🎧 Listen to the full episode now! Click the link in the bio or the description above. 🔗

