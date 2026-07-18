Heart of China (1991, PC)

Heart of China (working title: Shanghai Surprise) is a point-and-click adventure developed and published by Dynamix. It was also released for Amiga and classic Mac.



The game is set in the 1930s. Kate, the daughter of a wealthy businessman named E.A. Lomax, is abducted by a Chinese warlord named Li Deng near Chengdu, where she was helping the poor as a nurse. In order to rescue her, Lomax recruits the former World War I fighter pilot "Lucky" Jake Masters. Jake, who is now down on his luck, needs to find a mysterious ninja in Hong Kong and get his help, before going the Chengdu and infiltrating Li Deng's fortress.



The game uses the same system as Rise of the Dragon. Some actions will determine the outcome of the story. Also, some decision will lead to the passing of time. Jack will loose 20 000 dollars of his 200 000 dollar reward for every passing day.