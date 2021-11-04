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PostScript Insights – Comfort and confidence through the process of birthing a new world.
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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10 views • November 04, 2021
• This is not random; this is organized and directed
• This has happened before; we're not the first
• Friendly "aliens" are interacting and shaping the development of humanity
• We are not by ourselves; there are sources we can connect with
• The Universe is benign and loving
• This is designed for our success
• Karma is real
• This is all on schedule
• Know that we're going to make it
• A new world will come out of this

If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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universekarmanew earthnew worldjohn petersen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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