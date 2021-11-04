PostScript Insights – Comfort and confidence through the process of birthing a new world.

• This is not random; this is organized and directed

• This has happened before; we're not the first

• Friendly "aliens" are interacting and shaping the development of humanity

• We are not by ourselves; there are sources we can connect with

• The Universe is benign and loving

• This is designed for our success

• Karma is real

• This is all on schedule

• Know that we're going to make it

• A new world will come out of this



If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!