3/30/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: The CCP does not want Mr. Miles Guo to testify at Pras Michel’s trial because they are afraid Mr. Guo would expose how the CCP used George Higginbotham and other power brokers to orchestrate an international conspiracy to influence the DOJ and the White House!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #PrasMichel #GeorgeHigginbotham





3/30/2023 妮可接受凯文·艾伦采访：中共不希望郭文贵先生在普拉斯·米歇尔的审判中出庭作证，因为他们惧怕郭先生讲述中共是如利何用美国司法部雇员乔治·黑根巴森以及美国的政治掮客，来精心策划影响司法部和白宫的国际阴谋！

#释放郭文贵先生 #释放王雁平女士 #立即释放郭文贵#立即释放王雁平 #普拉斯·米歇尔 #乔治·黑根巴森





