Epstein witness accused Trump - CIA hides FBI interviews from Epstein files
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
Follow
31 views • 2 days ago

Exposed: Epstein witness accused Trump — DOJ hides FBI interviews

MS NOW confirms at least one witness gave the FBI 4 interviews in 2019. Only one has been released. The other 3 have suddenly vanished from the Epstein files.

🌏 15 documents attributed to this witness. Only 7 made public.

🌏 Three FBI interview memoranda from summer/fall 2019 are missing.

🌏 The one interview released contains no allegations against Trump.

FBI's own 2025 presentation identifies this same woman as someone who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

"Where she said that, to whom she said that, we still don't know because three of her interview memoranda are missing," the reporter noted.

Adding, Trump pages removed:

Grisly Trump-related pages from the Epstein dossier are missing and DoJ won’t say why

Ahead of the release of its 3.5M page tranche of Epstein files, the Justice Department meticulously redacted files and stamped them with distinct serial numbers for ease of search and verification.

Then they deleted dozens of them.

An NPR review found that 53 unique pages, including FBI interviews related to allegations against President Trump, and the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, were either temporarily or permanently scrubbed from the DOJ’s Epstein Library.

Among them were FBI notes from an interview with a possible victim accusing Trump of physically and sexually abusing her when she was 13-years-old after being introduced by Epstein in 1983 (past reporting on Trump’s association with Epstein indicated that they first met in the late 80s).

NPR was able to find the discrepancy through copies of the FBI’s list of claims, and a DOJ slideshow.

Only the first of four interviews, conducted in July 2019, is available, and doesn’t name Trump.

NPR asked the Justice Department about the discrepancy, but was stonewalled.

A White House spokesperson said Trump had “done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him,” and that he had been “totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein.”

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
