Greg Kelly believes Jeffrey Epstein is Still Alive
146 views
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Greg Kelly: Epstein is Still Alive in my opinion


Greg Kelly starts his show spicy after yesterday's recent Epstein bombshell news by saying he believes Epstein is still alive.. kekek..

He points out that Epstein was a college teacher without a college degree (It's almost like that was a ruse) and how Bill Barr's father hired him for that job. I'm sure it's nothing.

What do you think? Do you believe Epstein is still alive?

https://t.me/PepeMatter/15393



jeffrey epsteinbelievesgreg kellis still alive

