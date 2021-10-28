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Dawson Church Discusses EFT Meditation
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7 views • October 28, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/28/dawson-church-eco-meditation.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211028&mid=DM1029208&rid=1305801711
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/MgS21js0piA1.mp4
https://ecomeditation.com/
https://www.eftuniverse.com/research-studies/eft-research
Free E-Book: Mind to Matter
https://www.amazon.com/Mind-Matter-Astonishing-Science-Material-ebook/dp/B079NQXST4
While the SARS-CoV-2 infection itself has been shown to be far less lethal than initially suspected, government responses to it have led to an epidemic of fear and stress, which can have serious health consequences
When you think a negative thought, when you feel fear, your cortisol level starts to rise and chronically high cortisol produces all kinds of ill effects in your body
Our brains are hard-wired and evolutionarily adapted to pay attention to potential threats. As a result, most of us need to train our brain to notice the positive and to feel gratitude
EcoMeditation, developed by Dawson Church, Ph.D., incorporates several proven techniques shown to induce rapid changes in your brain to increase positivity and well-being
EcoMeditation includes tapping, neurofeedback techniques, mindfulness, HeartMath’s quick coherence technique and various breathing techniques. When you do these together, they reinforce each other
This article was previously published January 17, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
Dawson Church,1 Ph.D., is a leader in the energy psychology movement, one of the most common forms being the Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), which I have promoted for years. Church investigated and built on the EFT techniques developed by Gary Craig2 in the 1990s (which in turn was a derivative of the founder of energy tapping, Roger Callahan's, work3).
While Craig was not a clinical investigator, Dawson's work has led to over 100 clinical trials on EFT. In this interview, Church shares insights from his experience, which he has also documented in the books "Mind to Matter: The Astonishing Science of How Your Brain Creates Material Reality" and "Bliss Brain: The Neuroscience of Remodeling Your Brain for Resilience, Creativity and Joy."
This information is particularly timely in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the infection itself has been shown to be far less lethal than initially suspected, government responses to it have undoubtedly led to an epidemic of fear and stress, which can have serious health consequences. As explained by Church:
"The stress we feel in our minds and bodies can often do far more harm than pathogens. I've done several randomized controlled trials of cortisol.
When you think a negative thought, when you feel stress, when you have a fearful belief, your cortisol level rises within three minutes. Chronically high cortisol produces all kinds of ill effects in your body, including depressed immune function and increased inflammation. The fear will get you even if the virus doesn't."
The Importance of Positive Thinking
As noted by Church, our brains are hard-wired and evolutionarily adapted to pay attention to potential threats. Failing to notice a threat can get you killed, whereas there's no evolutionary reward for failing to notice the good stuff. As a result, most of us need to train our brain to notice the positive, and to feel gratitude.
"We're subject to a constant barrage of bad news, so it takes meditation, it takes tapping, it takes time in nature," Church says. "You really have to be deliberate in your efforts to redirect your attention and not have meditation it hijacked by all the bad stuff out there.
What I do in response is to read positive blogs, news and media. That doesn't mean I never read any bad news, I stay informed, but I make sure I read positive things. I'm reading Marcus Aurelius right now … I meditate for an hour every day. And I anchor myself in what I call in my book 'Mind to Matter,' Nonlocal mind.
Tune into nonlocal mind, look out the window and see the roses and the bees and the sunset, and then it's a lot easier to stay centered when confronted by difficult local events. I also focus on compassion."
Also...
The Benefits of EcoMeditation
Emotions Are Contagious
The Chemical Effects of Meditation
EcoMeditation Summarized
Sheltering in Love
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/MgS21js0piA1.mp4
https://ecomeditation.com/
https://www.eftuniverse.com/research-studies/eft-research
Free E-Book: Mind to Matter
https://www.amazon.com/Mind-Matter-Astonishing-Science-Material-ebook/dp/B079NQXST4
While the SARS-CoV-2 infection itself has been shown to be far less lethal than initially suspected, government responses to it have led to an epidemic of fear and stress, which can have serious health consequences
When you think a negative thought, when you feel fear, your cortisol level starts to rise and chronically high cortisol produces all kinds of ill effects in your body
Our brains are hard-wired and evolutionarily adapted to pay attention to potential threats. As a result, most of us need to train our brain to notice the positive and to feel gratitude
EcoMeditation, developed by Dawson Church, Ph.D., incorporates several proven techniques shown to induce rapid changes in your brain to increase positivity and well-being
EcoMeditation includes tapping, neurofeedback techniques, mindfulness, HeartMath’s quick coherence technique and various breathing techniques. When you do these together, they reinforce each other
This article was previously published January 17, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
Dawson Church,1 Ph.D., is a leader in the energy psychology movement, one of the most common forms being the Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), which I have promoted for years. Church investigated and built on the EFT techniques developed by Gary Craig2 in the 1990s (which in turn was a derivative of the founder of energy tapping, Roger Callahan's, work3).
While Craig was not a clinical investigator, Dawson's work has led to over 100 clinical trials on EFT. In this interview, Church shares insights from his experience, which he has also documented in the books "Mind to Matter: The Astonishing Science of How Your Brain Creates Material Reality" and "Bliss Brain: The Neuroscience of Remodeling Your Brain for Resilience, Creativity and Joy."
This information is particularly timely in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the infection itself has been shown to be far less lethal than initially suspected, government responses to it have undoubtedly led to an epidemic of fear and stress, which can have serious health consequences. As explained by Church:
"The stress we feel in our minds and bodies can often do far more harm than pathogens. I've done several randomized controlled trials of cortisol.
When you think a negative thought, when you feel stress, when you have a fearful belief, your cortisol level rises within three minutes. Chronically high cortisol produces all kinds of ill effects in your body, including depressed immune function and increased inflammation. The fear will get you even if the virus doesn't."
The Importance of Positive Thinking
As noted by Church, our brains are hard-wired and evolutionarily adapted to pay attention to potential threats. Failing to notice a threat can get you killed, whereas there's no evolutionary reward for failing to notice the good stuff. As a result, most of us need to train our brain to notice the positive, and to feel gratitude.
"We're subject to a constant barrage of bad news, so it takes meditation, it takes tapping, it takes time in nature," Church says. "You really have to be deliberate in your efforts to redirect your attention and not have meditation it hijacked by all the bad stuff out there.
What I do in response is to read positive blogs, news and media. That doesn't mean I never read any bad news, I stay informed, but I make sure I read positive things. I'm reading Marcus Aurelius right now … I meditate for an hour every day. And I anchor myself in what I call in my book 'Mind to Matter,' Nonlocal mind.
Tune into nonlocal mind, look out the window and see the roses and the bees and the sunset, and then it's a lot easier to stay centered when confronted by difficult local events. I also focus on compassion."
Also...
The Benefits of EcoMeditation
Emotions Are Contagious
The Chemical Effects of Meditation
EcoMeditation Summarized
Sheltering in Love
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