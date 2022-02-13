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Ontario Court Freezes Access to GiveSendGo $8.6M - Freedom Convoy 2022
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20 views • February 13, 2022
From Clyde Do Something
Canadian government petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to their humanitarian cause of lifting restrictions, as most countries have done in recent time. Give Send Go responds by pointing out that Canadian government overreach can't reach over the border.
Canadian government petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars in donations to their humanitarian cause of lifting restrictions, as most countries have done in recent time. Give Send Go responds by pointing out that Canadian government overreach can't reach over the border.
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