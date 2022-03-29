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Biden/Hannity Call for World Ending War with Russia
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200 views • March 29, 2022
US President Joe Biden’s emotional exclamation “for God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin might severely escalate tensions between Washington and Moscow, which is now more confident than ever that the West is bent on staging a coup in the country, several foreign policy experts, analysts, columnists, and Western media outlets have warned.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/hannity-nuke-russia-off-the-face-of-the-earth-if-they-use-wmds-we-cant-cower-in-fear-over-mutually-assured-destruction/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/inconsistent-with-us-goals-western-analysts-slam-bidens-call-for-regime-change-in-russia/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-says-butcher-putin-cannot-remain-in-power-in-call-for-regime-change-in-russia/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-ukraine-claims-dirty-bomb-ingredients-stolen-from-chernobyl-lab/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/general-flynn-putin-is-derailing-the-new-world-order/
Infowars' Biggest Sale To Date! Up To 75% OFF!
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/hannity-nuke-russia-off-the-face-of-the-earth-if-they-use-wmds-we-cant-cower-in-fear-over-mutually-assured-destruction/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/inconsistent-with-us-goals-western-analysts-slam-bidens-call-for-regime-change-in-russia/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-says-butcher-putin-cannot-remain-in-power-in-call-for-regime-change-in-russia/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/false-flag-alert-ukraine-claims-dirty-bomb-ingredients-stolen-from-chernobyl-lab/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/general-flynn-putin-is-derailing-the-new-world-order/
Infowars' Biggest Sale To Date! Up To 75% OFF!
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