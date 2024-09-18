BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 31 | Decoding Food Labels: What Certifications Really Mean for You
In this episode of Decoding Food Labels: What Certifications Really Mean for You, I'll take a deep dive into food certifications, exploring what they mean and how they impact both farmers and consumers. From Organic Certification to the Non-GMO Project Verified label and more. Let's look through the different certifications you see at the grocery store, breaking down the standards behind them. Also, I’ll discuss the process farmers go through to obtain certifications and what goes on behind the scenes. Tune in to learn more about how your food is grown, sourced, and produced, and why it matters!

LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTubeLINKS: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws/

