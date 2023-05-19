Acts 10-11 Like Saul & Cornelious, many today are considered by the Lord as righteous.

Acts 10-11 Like Saul and Cornelious, many today are considered by the Lord as righteous even though we are not yet one faith from Jehovah, Christians Eph. 4; Heb. 1:2; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30.If you want to know about the last days or end times when the wisdom from Elohim is back Dan. 12:4 then watch the following on Rumble.

“When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.” — Thomas Jefferson

The reason why religions and philosphies of men cannot defign sin, is because we have not had the Royal Law.

The subjective truth of men is missing the mark of the Supernatural Objective Truth of Jehovah. It is sin when we have the Royal Law, but when there is no law there is no sin Rom. 5:13. Since we have now gone through the school of hard knocks and are ready to fight the good fight of faith against every wind of the doctrine of men, the Sword of the Spirit is back for the second age of Christianity in these last days or end times of Satan's rule over the subjective truth bibles, religions and kingdoms of men Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17, etc, Law and sin is back 1 John 1.