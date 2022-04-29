© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saudis, Russia, Food & Clips
Follow
2
Share
Report
832 views • April 29, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 4-27-2022.
Saudi Arabia is accepting Yean payments for oil sold to China. Therefor could shake up the U.S. Dollar's dominance in the global petroleum market. We also take a look at how the CCP seize control of American Food Supply. Pastor Stan shares how a drought is coming to the U.S. in all the main farmlands, and then he shows us very important clips that will drop your jaw to the ground!
0:00 Saudis, Russia, Food and Clips
00:39 Saudi Switch to Yuan
02:25 Pastor Shane Warren Dollar Prophecy
04:00 Chris Reed Headline Dream
10:35 Potential Deal between Saudi Arabia and China
12:40 Chinese Seizing Control of American Food Supply
14:14 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in US
15:19 Scaler Wave Weather Control
21:30 Important Video Clips
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiIpt3Td_A4
Saudi Arabia is accepting Yean payments for oil sold to China. Therefor could shake up the U.S. Dollar's dominance in the global petroleum market. We also take a look at how the CCP seize control of American Food Supply. Pastor Stan shares how a drought is coming to the U.S. in all the main farmlands, and then he shows us very important clips that will drop your jaw to the ground!
0:00 Saudis, Russia, Food and Clips
00:39 Saudi Switch to Yuan
02:25 Pastor Shane Warren Dollar Prophecy
04:00 Chris Reed Headline Dream
10:35 Potential Deal between Saudi Arabia and China
12:40 Chinese Seizing Control of American Food Supply
14:14 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in US
15:19 Scaler Wave Weather Control
21:30 Important Video Clips
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiIpt3Td_A4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.