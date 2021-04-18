Radical Truth #15 - Unveiling the Facts of Sharia (Islamic Law)

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What is Sharia, who created it, and how is it applied? How compatible are Sharia and America’s Founding documents? Most importantly, how would Sharia impact YOUR life? Let’s talk about that…
FULL presentation of "Unveiling the Facts of Sharia (Islamic Law)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCNxuuaXgHR3/
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