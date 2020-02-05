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False Prophet Novice Jason Eli, Exposed as a FRAUD!
Fair Warning
Fair Warning
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42 views • February 05, 2020
Jason Ei, for 3 years tried to get us to remove this video from YouTube, he tried everything he could and finally decided to go the route of copyright strike against the American Patriot account. He sent an email, laughing, basically saying he won in the end, YouTube removed the video and he got them to copyright strike our account. Well Mr. Eli, one of the many videos that exposed you as a false prophet is back up.

Email from YouTube:

Full legal name: Jason Eliasin

Company name: Forgiveness

Trademark owner name: Jason Eliasin

Relationship: Person in the video on webcam

Email: [email protected]

Brand type: Logo

Register status: Yes

Jurisdiction of registration: US

Registration number: webcam videos were used in the video to mock me

Content type: Video and channel description

Videos: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afReyPnGSaw

Channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj7txyzj0Js7pjIkazKE-QQ/videos

Clarification: saying harmful things about me like "false prophet" and "novice" and recording private webcam video calls and putting them together on youtube.I WANT JUSTICE

Email #2

Due to a copyright takedown notice that we received, we had to take down your video from YouTube:

Video title: False Prophet Novice Jason Eli, Exposed as a FRAUD!
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afReyPnGSaw
Takedown issued by: Jason Michael Eliasin
This means that your video can no longer be played on YouTube.

You received a copyright strike

You now have 1 copyright strike. If you get multiple copyright strikes, we’ll have to disable your account. To prevent that from happening, please don’t upload videos containing copyrighted content that you aren’t allowed to use.
Keywords
rapturefalse prophetdate setter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy