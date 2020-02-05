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False Prophet Novice Jason Eli, Exposed as a FRAUD!
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42 views • February 05, 2020
Jason Ei, for 3 years tried to get us to remove this video from YouTube, he tried everything he could and finally decided to go the route of copyright strike against the American Patriot account. He sent an email, laughing, basically saying he won in the end, YouTube removed the video and he got them to copyright strike our account. Well Mr. Eli, one of the many videos that exposed you as a false prophet is back up.
Email from YouTube:
Full legal name: Jason Eliasin
Company name: Forgiveness
Trademark owner name: Jason Eliasin
Relationship: Person in the video on webcam
Email: [email protected]
Brand type: Logo
Register status: Yes
Jurisdiction of registration: US
Registration number: webcam videos were used in the video to mock me
Content type: Video and channel description
Videos: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afReyPnGSaw
Channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj7txyzj0Js7pjIkazKE-QQ/videos
Clarification: saying harmful things about me like "false prophet" and "novice" and recording private webcam video calls and putting them together on youtube.I WANT JUSTICE
Email #2
Due to a copyright takedown notice that we received, we had to take down your video from YouTube:
Video title: False Prophet Novice Jason Eli, Exposed as a FRAUD!
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afReyPnGSaw
Takedown issued by: Jason Michael Eliasin
This means that your video can no longer be played on YouTube.
You received a copyright strike
You now have 1 copyright strike. If you get multiple copyright strikes, we’ll have to disable your account. To prevent that from happening, please don’t upload videos containing copyrighted content that you aren’t allowed to use.
Email from YouTube:
Full legal name: Jason Eliasin
Company name: Forgiveness
Trademark owner name: Jason Eliasin
Relationship: Person in the video on webcam
Email: [email protected]
Brand type: Logo
Register status: Yes
Jurisdiction of registration: US
Registration number: webcam videos were used in the video to mock me
Content type: Video and channel description
Videos: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afReyPnGSaw
Channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj7txyzj0Js7pjIkazKE-QQ/videos
Clarification: saying harmful things about me like "false prophet" and "novice" and recording private webcam video calls and putting them together on youtube.I WANT JUSTICE
Email #2
Due to a copyright takedown notice that we received, we had to take down your video from YouTube:
Video title: False Prophet Novice Jason Eli, Exposed as a FRAUD!
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afReyPnGSaw
Takedown issued by: Jason Michael Eliasin
This means that your video can no longer be played on YouTube.
You received a copyright strike
You now have 1 copyright strike. If you get multiple copyright strikes, we’ll have to disable your account. To prevent that from happening, please don’t upload videos containing copyrighted content that you aren’t allowed to use.
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