"DO NOT RECEIVE THEM" - NEPHILIM, OBEDIENCE & DNA MARKERS - LISTEN & BE WARNED! [TEACHING]

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: the Bible first set boundaries and markers for people, these laws were give to set God's people apart from blended communities of the old world who worshipped false gods and nephilim. God says in modern times, those old laws still hold. Be wise. Be obedient. Beware of choosing your own will to the detriment of your soul- once you make those choices there's no way to turn it back. Daniel 2:43: "The iron mingled with clay, they shall mingle with the seed of men." HEAR THE TRUTH in these end times, do not be deceived. The days are evil, do not let Satan steal your soul. In Jesus name amen.





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





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RELATED PROPHECIES-

HYBRIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/25/the-end-of-the-age-hybrids-january-19-2022/

THE RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/

THE RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/





human hybrid alien angels fallen mixture mingle seed men daughters Seth sons bene ha Elohim God Jesus Holy Spirit prophecy prophetic chimera genetic experiment DNA Enoch end times blended blend false wheat tares separation discernment deception deceive lies truth holy watcher Watchers manifestation glory body conception transhumanism technological innovation state-of-the-art supernatural paranormal extraterrestrial GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE US JESUS AMEN.





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