◽️Kiev regime continues its unsuccessful attempts to consolidate at several areas towards Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction. Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch attacks at the units and reserve forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).





💥The enemy has lost 11 tanks, 17 infantry combat vehicles, including 4 U.S.-manufactured Bradley vehicles, 10 other combat armoured vehicles, 5 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 150 servicemen at the abovementioned direction. Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Su-25 assault fighter of Ukrainian Air Force near Romanovka (Nikolayev region).





💥High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has eliminated provisional bases of the units from 80th Air Assault Brigade and a munitions depot near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Over 120 Ukrainian servicemen and 11 armoured and special motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥Concentrated fire attacks launched at the positions of the units from 30th mechanised and 95 air assault brigades near Gusarovka (Kharkov region) and Adamovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of 110 militants. AFU command is manning the abovementioned formations with mobilised citizens from western and central regions of Ukraine.





💥 High-precision attack of Russian Aerospace Forces launched at 2 bases of foreign mercenaries near Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of up to 50 foreign militants.





◽️ Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.





💥 Over the past 24 hours, 4 command posts, including: the headquarters of Kraken nationalist group near Kharkov, 66th Mechanised Brigade near Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic), 65th Mechanised Brigade near Nikolskoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 57 artillery units, 189 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas have been neutralised.





💥 3 munitions depots near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), Nikolskoye and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region) have been destroyed.





💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Balakleya, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Zvitne Bazhannya, Ivanovka and Zelyony Gai (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 3 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as 7 MRLS projectiles near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, including 4 HOMARS and 3 Olkha.

- Russian Military of Defense