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HERE IS YOUR "HEALTHCARE" AS OFFERED BY PLANNED PARENTHOOD 😃
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57 views • January 07, 2020
Video taken behind a planned parenthood in Dearborn
U.S.—Abortion provider Planned Parenthood's website appears to be down, with the page simply displaying a 666 error to anyone who tries to view it.
The post Planned Parenthood Website Currently Displaying 666 Error appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
View the original full article: https://babylonbee.com/news/planned-parenthood-website-returning-666-error/
U.S.—Abortion provider Planned Parenthood's website appears to be down, with the page simply displaying a 666 error to anyone who tries to view it.
The post Planned Parenthood Website Currently Displaying 666 Error appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
View the original full article: https://babylonbee.com/news/planned-parenthood-website-returning-666-error/
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