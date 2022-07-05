Unexplained Mysteries.





Jul 2, 2022 Physicists at CERN have just announced the Large Hadron Collider made an incredible discovery. Today, we take a look at this recent CERN large hadron collider discovery.





Particle physicists around the world are intrigued with the latest data from the Large Hadron Collider beauty, known as (LHCb) detector, which introduced evidence for an unknown discrepancy between electron and muon behaviour. This detector monitors proton-proton collisions, as well as the rare decay of B-mesons, which are particles containing beauty quarks. The experiment has discovered a difference in the rate of decline to muons compared with the one to electrons.





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Thank you to CO.AG for the background music!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUMUEfbTgPk