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Operation Croaking Frog Is ON. Enlist Now! 🌛
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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44 views • August 23, 2022

Operation Croaking Frog Is ON. Enlist Now!

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THE GREAT RESET BY ALEX JONES - [AUTOGRAPHED COPY]

IN STOCK NOW!!!

https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph/

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The Great Reset - And the War for the World

  • ALEX JONES﻿﻿

[Hardcover – Aug. 30 2022]

#1 Best Seller in Government and Political Science

https://www.amazon.ca/

https://www.amazon.com/

Reviews

“Alex is right about far more than he is wrong about.... He’s the most misunderstood guy on the planet.”
—JOE ROGAN

“We are actually at War—a hybrid war of economics, cyber, psychology, and, yes, information. One of the field Commanders is Alex Jones of Austin, Texas—brilliant, irascible, tenacious. Alex has done his countrymen a great service: in one book he has given the structure and dynamics, the history and the processes of a New Order we see evolving daily. The Great Reset: And the War for the World is your battle map for what is ahead. Alex Jones is feared and relentlessly attacked by the very architects of this power structure. That is why he must be read and studied now.”
—STEVE BANNON

“If Alex Jones is just a crackpot, why are the most powerful people in the country trying to silence him? No one bothers to censor the flat-earthers. Maybe Alex Jones is onto something. Read this book and decide for yourself who’s crazy.”
—TUCKER CARLSON

“Alex has done an excellent job of bringing the globalists’ plans into the light. When we shine the light on darkness, the darkness can’t hide. It can only retreat.”
—DR. MERCOLA, founder of Mercola.com, the most visited natural health site on the internet for the last twenty years

“In The Great Reset, Alex Jones boldly showcases the history of engineered global collapse as it is unfolding in the present. No person living today has spent more time dissecting and exposing this anti-human, anti-freedom agenda than Alex Jones, and this book will one day be seen as a critical marker in the history of the fall (and rebuilding) of human civilization.”
—MIKE ADAMS, founder, NaturalNews.com and Brighteon.com

“Alex Jones may be the most maligned patriot in the country, but virtually every threat to our liberty that he has predicted has come to pass.”
—ROGER STONE

"[Alex Jones'] reputation is amazing."
—DONALD TRUMP






Keywords
alex jonesthe great resetmatt bakeroperation croaking frogis onenlist nowglobalist croak globalistslave2libertyamazon best seller
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