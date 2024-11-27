25:06 Now playing NY Times BURIES Study Exposing DEI Dangers!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 26, 2024 #TheJimmyDoreShow
A recent study exposing the failures of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs was buried by mainstream media outlets. The New York Times and Bloomberg opted not to publish stories on the research, however, suggesting a coordinated campaign to protect DEI from criticism.
Jimmy discusses the various harms described in the study from DEI initiatives and how little scrutiny these programs receive.
