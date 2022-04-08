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Fertility Clinic Data Shows 75% Of Vaccinated Women Have Miscarriages In The First Trimester
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151 views • April 08, 2022
Alex Jones presents a video where Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts asserts that fertility clinic data shows that vaccinated women are at a high risk for miscarriages, especially in the first trimester.
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