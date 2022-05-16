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Supreme Court, Abortion, Women's Rights, Roe Vs Wade
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22 views • May 16, 2022
Discovering the Jewish Jesus.
Streamed live on May 3, 2022 The US Supreme Court has drafted opinion that may overturn the Roe v. Wade landmark decision that allowed abortion under the 14th Amendment: The Right to Privacy. The circumstances surrounding this event and why it was leaked is viewed as "intimidation and Obstruction" to the courts work. Rabbi shares his thoughts on the recent breaking news of the landmark Supreme Court Case of Roe v. Wade decision potentially being overturned.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2ibJf1z-A4
Streamed live on May 3, 2022 The US Supreme Court has drafted opinion that may overturn the Roe v. Wade landmark decision that allowed abortion under the 14th Amendment: The Right to Privacy. The circumstances surrounding this event and why it was leaked is viewed as "intimidation and Obstruction" to the courts work. Rabbi shares his thoughts on the recent breaking news of the landmark Supreme Court Case of Roe v. Wade decision potentially being overturned.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2ibJf1z-A4
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