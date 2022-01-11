Ontario Cannabis Market Overview

Ontario is one of the most exciting cannabis markets to watch as it expands with new retailers, brands, and products.In Headset’s report, we will explore trends and behaviors of cannabis consumers in Ontario by analyzing different age groups and identifying growth and changes in spending habits of different cannabis categories year over year.When we look at age groups in Ontario, we notice some unique differences in cannabis shopping behaviors among the different groups.For example, when we compare November 2020 to November 2021, we see that all age groups are buying significantly more cannabis than last year. The Gen Z age group, however, is the fastest growing age group with sales more than doubling (137%) from November 2020 to November 2021.Looking specifically at Female consumers within the Gen Z age group and comparing them to their counterparts in the Alberta and California markets, we find that Gen Z Females in Ontario are spending much more of their wallet share on Flower (48.2%) than in Alberta (42.6%) and California (33.9%).Episode 862 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s report…#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData