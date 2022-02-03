© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#143 Today's Boondoggle- Remembering The Legendary Peabody's Down Under
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • February 03, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with Dan Cull and Josh Kabat, former owners of the Legendary Peabody's Down Under concert venue.
To help commemorate October 29th known in Cleveland Music Scene as Peabody's Day, We take a walk down memory lane with the 2 owners known for putting the club on the map.
The Statute of Limitations have passed and all the evidence was destroyed with the building, so we get down in the dirty dirt and behind the scenes, never before shared stories.
We get into the History of Peabody's and behind the scenes stories about it's transition from the East Bank of the Flats to behind the old Rascal House Pizza on the campus of CSU. We talk about the after after parties, the many rock stars that have played or just came there to party after their gigs in town. We talk about a few Near Death Experiences, legal issues, the blood and bruises, the passion, and life changing experiences.
The amount of DNA in the make-out room to put 23 and me out of business, The Rock Star VIP Experience, and the craziness of the Pirates Cove, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
To help commemorate October 29th known in Cleveland Music Scene as Peabody's Day, We take a walk down memory lane with the 2 owners known for putting the club on the map.
The Statute of Limitations have passed and all the evidence was destroyed with the building, so we get down in the dirty dirt and behind the scenes, never before shared stories.
We get into the History of Peabody's and behind the scenes stories about it's transition from the East Bank of the Flats to behind the old Rascal House Pizza on the campus of CSU. We talk about the after after parties, the many rock stars that have played or just came there to party after their gigs in town. We talk about a few Near Death Experiences, legal issues, the blood and bruises, the passion, and life changing experiences.
The amount of DNA in the make-out room to put 23 and me out of business, The Rock Star VIP Experience, and the craziness of the Pirates Cove, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.