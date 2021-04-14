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Chuka Mekkam Is DANGEROUS Off The Dribble!
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21 views • April 14, 2021
Chuka Mekkam makes this look easy ... but it’s not! He starts with one 3.3 pound weight ball and one regular ball, and then pushes the weight ball away after the Supe Deluxe Move and transitions into the Killer Cross to the Pull-Up. There is a reason this particular configuration (weighted and regular) was utilized in this manner, but I won’t be revealing that here. #superhandles
Chuka plays for Drexel University. Prior to Drexel, he played for Vincennes University, and they won the national championship his freshman year. Before that, he played high school basketball at Jesuit (Beaverton, OR) followed by one year at a prep school.
https://superhandles.com/university
Chuka plays for Drexel University. Prior to Drexel, he played for Vincennes University, and they won the national championship his freshman year. Before that, he played high school basketball at Jesuit (Beaverton, OR) followed by one year at a prep school.
https://superhandles.com/university
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