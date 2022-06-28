X22 REPORT Ep. 2810b - Scavino Drops Message,The Tide Has Turned,The Booms Just Won’t Stop,Panic Everywhere

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2810b - June 27, 2022

Scavino Drops Message,The Tide Has Turned,The Booms Just Won’t Stop,Panic Everywhere



The [DS] is panicking and it's everywhere, Trump and the patriots are making them feel pain every step of the way and each and every failure is on them. Optics are perfect. Their [DS] system is being gutted and they cannot do anything to stop it. The tide has turned, the hunters have now become the hunted, the booms will not stop that. The people are ready, they are taking back the country and the [DS] cannot stop this.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.