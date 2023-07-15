Exactly 82 Years Ago Today - In the Great Patriotic War, on 14 July 1941, the 1st Salvos of the Legendary Katyushas - Soviet BM-13 Rocket Artillery - Fired near the town of Orsha in Vitebsk region.

Exactly 82 years ago during the Great Patriotic War, on 14 July 1941, the first salvos of the legendary Katyushas - Soviet BM-13 rocket artillery fighting vehicles - were fired near the town of Orsha in Vitebsk region.
Today, their "descendants" - the Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers - are just as successfully used against neo-fascist formations during a special military operation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.