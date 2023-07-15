Create New Account
Exactly 82 Years Ago Today - In the Great Patriotic War, on 14 July 1941, the 1st Salvos of the Legendary Katyushas - Soviet BM-13 Rocket Artillery - Fired near the town of Orsha in Vitebsk region.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Exactly 82 years ago during the Great Patriotic War, on 14 July 1941, the first salvos of the legendary Katyushas - Soviet BM-13 rocket artillery fighting vehicles - were fired near the town of Orsha in Vitebsk region.

Today, their "descendants" - the Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers - are just as successfully used against neo-fascist formations during a special military operation

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

