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CUI BONO: CANCER TREATMENT
Patmos Pete
Patmos Pete
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47 views • April 11, 2022
Have you noticed, there's a lot of treatment for cancer but not too many cures, if any, except for cutting out or off the affected member? And perhaps the real reason for not finding a cure for cancer is because of greed, by those whose God is money. And they'll do anything to get money, or not do anything to find a cure, because it will cure and cease their source of income.
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Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1
Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
The Patmos Reports (podcasts) https://patmosreports.podbean.com/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html
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