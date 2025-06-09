BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Holocaust Narrative Questioned in Washington
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9998 followers
3
325 views • 15 hours ago

This video comes from the March 7, 2014 National Summit to Reassess the US-Israel Special Relationship. The teaching of the Holocaust in American schools is questioned by one participant who fairly classifies the Holocaust as a religious belief and its teaching as the violation of laicism at the public school system.

An earlier version of this article erroneously reported that this exchange occurred during a meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which was in fact not involved in the meeting shown in the video.

In the clip, an anonymous but well-informed member of the audience asks the panel to address the question of the dominance of the Jewish Holocaust Industry in American life. Rightly, she points out that the Holocaust is a state-imposed religious dogma and as such 'violates constitutional rights'.

However, it takes only a few minutes to see that as far as Justin Raimondo & Philip Weiss are concerned, all that really matters is the Jews and their suffering.
Jewish Voice for Whatever icon, Philip Weiss doesn't think that we should 'problematize the education of the Holocaust'. "a wonderful book!", he says of the Diary of Anne Frank. Well, I'd like to hear from Weiss or anyone else something about the literary qualities of this diary -- because I've found none.

Meanwhile, 'anti-war' hero Justin Raimondo apparently doesn't agree that the Holocaust, like other historical narrative, should allow a 'range of opinion'.

The meaning of all this is all too simple: For America to liberate itself, it may first have to emancipate itself from its current tribal icons of dissent. For America to be once again the land of the Free, it must leave Israel behind and find the true nationalism in its heart.

The Jewish Holocaust Hoax – Some Commonly Used Lies and Distortions

http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-jewish-holocaust-hoax-some-commonly-used-lies-and-distortions/

Holocaust Or Holohoax? 21 Amazing Facts

https://ww2truth.com/2017/11/09/holocaust-or-holohoax-21-amazing-facts/

Is the Holocaust a Hoax?

http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/holohoax.htm

Mirrored - James/MediaGiant

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
exposedholohoaxholocaust lies
