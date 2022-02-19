© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linking Our Brain/Bodies to the IOT (Internet of Things)
Follow
1
Share
Report
67 views • February 19, 2022
Do your own research and LEARN what these diabolical TYRANTS want to do to us PLEBS. This document she goes over about LINKING THE BRAIN/BODY TO TECHNOLOGY was released in 2008...think how much further these SICKOS HAVE PLANNED FOR US NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.