Conditioning The Masses-Giving The World "Stockholm Syndrome"*Nuclear War-Famine-Disease-Debt Slaves

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20261070/chinas-lockdown-fights-iphone-factory/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/oct/30/china-braces-for-wave-of-workers-fleeing-iphone-factory-in-covid-hit-zhengzhou https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/workers-leave-iphone-factory-in-zhengzhou-amid-covid-curbs/ar-AA13xtmH https://www.jpost.com/international/article-720993 https://www.rt.com/news/565584-uk-nord-stream-attack/ https://www.rt.com/news/565591-finnish-pm-nato-nukes-bases/ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ukrainian-refugees-return-home-despite-warnings-not https://www.rt.com/russia/565569-ukraine-freeze-death-winter/ https://www.rt.com/news/565589-deadliest-year-palestinians-2022/ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nearly-20-seattle-shootings- happened-near-homeless-encampments https://www.zerohedge.com/political/percentage-americans-who-say-local-crime-hits-50-year-high https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-suspends-participation-ukraine-grain-deal-after-massive-drone-attack-black-sea https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/locked-down-foxconn-employees-iphone-city-scuffle-over-food-rations-after-covid-outbreak https://www.rt.com/business/565501-germany-energy-bailout-uniper/ https://sputniknews.com/20221030/states-of-confusion-and-delusion-biden-trolled-over-54-states-gaffe-1102838111.html https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1586446373968224258 https://www.rt.com/news/565605-france-protest-clash-water-agriculture/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-protest-czechs-targets-russia-sanctions-high-prices https://twitter.com/RASK0LNlK0V/status/1583180290058784768 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gitmos-oldest-detainee-freed-after-20-years-no-charges https://twitter.com/AndTartary/status/1586397853127163904 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/2-quadrillion-debt-precariously-resting-2-trillion-gold https://time.com/5171819/christianity-slavery-book-excerpt/ https://studyfinds.org/people-with-stress-benefit-pet/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1586359873352224772

