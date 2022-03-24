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The truth behind Klaus Schwab and The World Economic Forum | Right Now: Deep Dive | Ickonic 3/24/22
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180 views • March 24, 2022
Researcher Johnny Vedmore joins Ickonic's Deep Dive to reveal the true biographical history of the World Economic Forum's very own Klaus Schwab.
Johnny links Schwab and his World Economic Forum to both Henry Kissinger and the CIA though his time at Harvard University and how it all led to the Technocratic Trans-humanist Agenda that we see playing out today.
Johnny links Schwab and his World Economic Forum to both Henry Kissinger and the CIA though his time at Harvard University and how it all led to the Technocratic Trans-humanist Agenda that we see playing out today.
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