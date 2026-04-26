A FAR MORE EXCEEDING & ETERNAL WEIGHT OF GLORY, 2 Corinthians 4:1-18, 20260425

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





2 Corinthians 4:1-18





King James Version





Therefore, seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not;





2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.





3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:





4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.





5 For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus' sake.





6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.





7 But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.





8 We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair;





9 Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed;





10 Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body.





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FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:





Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)





Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)



