© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeju Air 737-800 has crashed after overrunning the runway at Muan International Airport, South Korea.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (Molit) says they have now recovered both the flight and voice recorders from the wreckage, which will help the investigation into what caused the crash.
The tragic plane crash Sunday morning at Muan International Airport has claimed at least 177 lives as of 7 p.m. (local time) with authorities warning the death toll could rise to 179 in what is South Korea's worst domestic aviation disaster to date.
If you believe a loved one may have been on board Jeju Air Flight 226, the airline has opened a hotline:
- In South Korea: 080-898-1500
- In the U.S.: 833-892-0197
- International: +82-1599-8629