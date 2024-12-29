BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeju Air 737-800 has crashed after overrunning the runway at Muan International Airport, South Korea.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
4 months ago

Jeju Air 737-800 has crashed after overrunning the runway at Muan International Airport, South Korea.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (Molit) says they have now recovered both the flight and voice recorders from the wreckage, which will help the investigation into what caused the crash.

The tragic plane crash Sunday morning at Muan International Airport has claimed at least 177 lives as of 7 p.m. (local time) with authorities warning the death toll could rise to 179 in what is South Korea's worst domestic aviation disaster to date.

If you believe a loved one may have been on board Jeju Air Flight 226, the airline has opened a hotline:

- In South Korea: 080-898-1500
- In the U.S.: 833-892-0197
- International: +82-1599-8629

south koreajejuair 737-800 has crashedafter overrunning the runway at muaninternational airport
