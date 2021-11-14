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Nothing worse than a Chinese funded Commie Crybaby
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10 views • November 14, 2021
Lebron James is such an Asshole. Anyway, this video is about Guatape. It seems like everyone that visits Medellin goes there for a visit. We have still not been there after living here for over 5 years now. Too busy growing cannabis and trying to make a living. But I really did enjoy this video from William. He is a cool Dude from Sweden. And he has all the necessary equipment to make spectacular videos. And he also has a great personality to boot. Put them together, and Wa La. You get great videos and a nice following.
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