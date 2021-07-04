LOUIS FARRAKHAN - " LYING THIEVING MURDERING ZIONIST ISRAEL " CARRIED OUT THE 9/11 ATTACKS

Farrakhan told members of a Chicago mosque Sunday that Israelis and “Zionist Jews” played key roles in perpetrating the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York in 2001. Delivering the second part of a lecture entitled “The Intensifying, Universal Cry for Justice,” Farrakhan asserted that Jews perpetrated the deadly attacks in order to start a war between the West and the Muslim world and claimed that the attack and “the root of terrorism was not committed by Arabs or Muslims.” “It is now becoming apparent that there were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles in the 9/11 attacks,” the Nation of Islam leader told the audience. “We know that an Israeli film crew dressed as Arabs were filming the Twin Towers before the first plane went in. In other words — Israelis had full knowledge of the attacks.”

“We’re dealing with thieves, and liars — and murderers,” Farrakhan said, eliciting vocal approval from the audience.



“And you do with me as is written, but remember that I have warned you that Allah will punish you. You are wicked deceivers of the American people. You have sucked their blood. You are not real Jews, those of you that are not real Jews. You are the synagogue of Satan, and you have wrapped your tentacles around the U.S. government, and you are deceiving and sending this nation to hell. But I warn you in the name of Allah, you would be wise to leave me alone. But if you choose to crucify me, know that Allah will crucify you.” – Louis Farrakhan, Saviours’ Day speech, Chicago, Feb. 25, 1996