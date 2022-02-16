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Why this trucker LAUGHED when Canadian police raided convoy fuel
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151 views • February 16, 2022
When Ottawa police took fuel and firewood from Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy participants last week, B.J. Dichter — spokesperson for the movement — said he couldn’t help but laugh. Why? Because the raid represented a PR DISASTER created by the Canadian government itself, he tells Glenn: ‘They’re stealing firewood from people who [want] to keep their families warm.’ Plus, Dichter tells Glenn why the convoy has NOT been overrun with chaos or aggression: ‘We’re not seeking some dramatic change…we want our natural freedoms granted back to us. That’s it.’
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