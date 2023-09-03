Create New Account
Burning Man - An Orgy In A Desert “City” Named Black Rock - Has Been Flooded And Was Under Lockdown…
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago

Burning Man - An Orgy In A Desert “City” Named Black Rock - Has Been Flooded And Was Under Lockdown…


Now, There Are Rumors That Ebola or The Marburg Virus Spreading Via The Flood Waters…


FEMA Is Already On The Scene.


👀


https://twitter.com/tracker_deep/status/1698316501860950442

Keywords
cityburningorgyman - anin a desertnamed black rock - has been floodedand wasunder lockdown

