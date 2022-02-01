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Congressional COVID Panel Exposes Vaxx Related Deaths
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580 views • February 01, 2022
See more from the eye-opening Congressional panel here:
MSM Blackout Of Medical Doctors Pandemic Response Roundtable Is A Crime Against Humanity: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61ef5090bd040115d71661bc
DOD and Fauci Caught In Massive Scandal Hiding Death And Damage From COVID Vaccines: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61f08a740388fd1a8a6afca9
Hardest Hitting Moments from Ron Johnson's January 2022 Covid Panel: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61f6f5e4104895294a0a2e39
Get 50% off ResetWars NOW! Discover how to protect you and your family’s freedom from the globalist agenda today!
MSM Blackout Of Medical Doctors Pandemic Response Roundtable Is A Crime Against Humanity: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61ef5090bd040115d71661bc
DOD and Fauci Caught In Massive Scandal Hiding Death And Damage From COVID Vaccines: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61f08a740388fd1a8a6afca9
Hardest Hitting Moments from Ron Johnson's January 2022 Covid Panel: https://futurenews.news/watch?id=61f6f5e4104895294a0a2e39
Get 50% off ResetWars NOW! Discover how to protect you and your family’s freedom from the globalist agenda today!
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